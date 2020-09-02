Indian shares subdued as China border tensions weigh

BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday, pressured by banking stocks, as heightened tensions at India's disputed border with China countered upbeat global sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 11,473.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.06% to 38,877.73 as of 0354 GMT.

India's foreign ministry on Tuesday evening accused China of further "provocative actions" on the disputed Himalayan border while commanders from both sides were holding talks on Monday to defuse tensions between the countries.

In Mumbai, the Nifty bank index .NSEBANK fell 0.61%, while the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO was down 0.46%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd PGRD.NS was the top laggard on the Nifty.

Broader Asian markets were higher following buoyant U.S. manufacturing indicators and a rally in U.S. technology companies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 0.25%. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.