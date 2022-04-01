Indian shares start FY23 on muted note, Hero MotoCorp slumps

BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares kicked off the new financial year on a quiet note on Friday, with gains in power company stocks helping marginally offset a sharp fall in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.11% at 17,484.45, as of 0406 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.08% to 58,617.98. Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2% each.

Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession. MKTS/GLOB

Power producer NTPC NTPC.NS led the gains in the Nifty with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp PGRD.NS climbed 3.6%. Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS slumped 6.3%.

Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.