Indian shares snap winning streak as banks fall

BENGALURU, April 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ceded ground on Friday after three sessions of gains, pressured by a fall in private-sector lenders, while shares of consumer goods producers gained amid restrictions in some states after a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% at 14,863.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.16% lower at 49,666.27. The two biggest drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS.

India has been reporting record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, prompting some states to declare stringent restrictions.

Shares in consumer goods companies .NIFTYFMCG climbed 1.3%, the most among 14 sectoral indexes. Consumer products giant Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS was up 3%.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

