Indian shares snap six-day rally as investors book gains in autos

By Sachin Ravikumar

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a six-day rally on Tuesday, as investors locked in gains in high-flying automotive stocks following news of lower vehicle sales in January.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 0.04% lower at 15,109.30, having hit a record high earlier in the session. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN also closed 0.04% lower at 51,329.08. Both indexes are still up nearly 11% so far this month.

Of the 14 sectoral indexes, autos .NIFTYAUTO fell the most, shedding 1.39%.

Automakers Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS and Tata Motors TAMO.NS, which had climbed 6.3% and 7.3% respectively on Monday, fell more than 3% each and were among the biggest drags on the Nifty 50.

India's retail passenger vehicle sales in January slipped 4.5%, while overall auto sales fell 9.7%, the country's car dealers' association said on Tuesday, adding that a semiconductor supply shortage and "fading" pent-up demand was hurting the industry.

"The market has run up too fast and too big. Now, profit-booking is setting in, and it might continue for a few more days," said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

India's benchmark stock indexes have hit multiple all-time highs in recent sessions, as investors cheered last week's high-spending and growth-focused federal budget. Strong foreign inflows into equities and solid corporate earnings have also aided sentiment.

Future Group companies jumped nearly 10% after an Indian court overturned an order that had stalled the group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, global stock markets climbed to a record high on Tuesday, following a record-setting day on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.