Indian shares snap six-day rally as investors book gains in autos

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares snapped a six-day rally on Tuesday, as investors locked in gains in high-flying automotive stocks following news of lower vehicle sales in January.

By Sachin Ravikumar

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a six-day rally on Tuesday, as investors locked in gains in high-flying automotive stocks following news of lower vehicle sales in January.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 0.04% lower at 15,109.30, having hit a record high earlier in the session. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN also closed 0.04% lower at 51,329.08. Both indexes are still up nearly 11% so far this month.

Of the 14 sectoral indexes, autos .NIFTYAUTO fell the most, shedding 1.39%.

Automakers Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS and Tata Motors TAMO.NS, which had climbed 6.3% and 7.3% respectively on Monday, fell more than 3% each and were among the biggest drags on the Nifty 50.

India's retail passenger vehicle sales in January slipped 4.5%, while overall auto sales fell 9.7%, the country's car dealers' association said on Tuesday, adding that a semiconductor supply shortage and "fading" pent-up demand was hurting the industry.

"The market has run up too fast and too big. Now, profit-booking is setting in, and it might continue for a few more days," said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

India's benchmark stock indexes have hit multiple all-time highs in recent sessions, as investors cheered last week's high-spending and growth-focused federal budget. Strong foreign inflows into equities and solid corporate earnings have also aided sentiment.

Future Group companies jumped nearly 10% after an Indian court overturned an order that had stalled the group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, global stock markets climbed to a record high on Tuesday, following a record-setting day on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters