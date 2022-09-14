Indian shares slump, tech drags on U.S. rate hike fears

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares tumbled on Wednesday, led by sharp declines in technology stocks, as faster-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would not let up on its aggressive policy tightening.

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares tumbled on Wednesday, led by sharp declines in technology stocks, as faster-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would not let up on its aggressive policy tightening.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 1.04% at 17,882.65, as of 0348 GMT while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 1.1% to 59,902.74.

In early trades on Wednesday, the Nifty and the Sensex had dropped 1.65% and 1.91%, respectively, posting their biggest intraday fall in over two weeks.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT was the hardest hit in Mumbai, sliding 3.7%, with IT majors Infosys INFY.NS and Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS dropping around 3.5% each.

Wall Street had plunged the most since June 2020 and Asian shares skidded after U.S. consumer price data unexpectedly rose in August, cementing expectations that the Fed will deliver a third 75-basis-point rate hike next week. MKTS/GLOB.N

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters