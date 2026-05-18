Markets

Indian Shares Slump As Russian Oil Waiver Ends

May 18, 2026 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were deep in the red on Monday after the U.S. allowed a waiver on Russian oil sales to expire and several Gulf countries reported drone attacks, sending oil prices sharply higher and marking a dangerous escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 958 points, or 1.3 percent, at 74,279 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index plummeted by 298 points, or 1.3 percent, to 23,347.

Tata Steel slumped 4 percent despite the company more than doubling its Q4 net profit.

Godfrey Philips India plunged 5.5 percent, ITC Hotels dropped 1.4 percent, Power Grid Corporation of India tumbled 3.7 percent, SAIL slid 1.3 percent and Balrampur Chini Millis declined 2.6 percent after announcing their quarterly earnings results.

Adani Ports and SEZ lost 2.7 percent as it entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 51 percent stake in Meridian Transportes Maritimos SA.

REC and PFC fell more than 3 percent each after their boards cleared a proposal for merger of the two companies.

RBL Bank shares were down nearly 3 percent. The government has cleared Emirates NBD Bank's proposal to acquire up to a 74 percent stake in RBL Bank.

Coal India edged up slightly after the government cleared a proposal for the listing of its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.