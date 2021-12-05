Indian shares slip on Omicron variant worries

By 0350 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.27% at 17,150.05, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dipped 0.12% to 57,627.59. The Nifty Realty index .NIFTYREAL was up about 1.30% in early trade.

India's tally of reported cases of the heavily mutated Omicron variant rose to 12 on Sunday after the state of Maharashtra said it had detected seven new cases.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences ERIS.NS jumped nearly 10% in early trade as the company marked its entry into the insulin segment with a joint venture with MJ Biopharm.

Broader Asian share markets were also off to a cautious start as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

