Indian shares slip for fourth day; PVR, INOX soar on merger

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares edged lower for a fourth straight session on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks, while multiplex firms PVR and INOX Leisure surged after announcing a merger.

BENGALURU, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower for a fourth straight session on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks, while multiplex firms PVR PVRL.NS and INOX Leisure INOL.NS surged after announcing a merger.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.41% at 17,083.15, as of 0407 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.49% to 57,080.74.

Broader Asian markets were also under pressure after China's financial hub of Shanghai announced a coronavirus lockdown, spurring worries about a hit to global activity. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, top private-sector lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS slid 1.9%, while mortgage lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS fell 1.7%.

PVR jumped as much as 10% and INOX Leisure soared 20% to a record high after announcing the merger to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters