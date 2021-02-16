Indian shares slip as financials fall

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares retreated from record highs on Wednesday as investors sold off high-flying financial stocks and Nestle slid after disappointing earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.35% at 15,261.95 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.42% lower at 51,883.07.

The top three drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, mortgage lender HDFC HDFC.NS and Axis Bank AXBK.NS, followed by Nestle India NEST.NS, which fell 4%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS gained 4.6% after it earmarked $1.4 billion to develop a new port.

Other Asian stock markets were also largely weaker, after a mixed close on Wall Street overnight. MKTS/GLOB

