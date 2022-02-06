Markets

Indian shares slip as Bajaj Finance weighs; state-run lenders climb

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, weighed down by financials and auto stocks, while state-owned lenders pushed higher after a batch of strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.35% at 17,455.65, as of 0359 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.35% to 58,441.57.

India's bond and forex markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra.

Among stocks, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS slid 2% and was among the biggest drags on the indexes, while the Nifty Auto sub-index .NIFTYAUTO fell 1%.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India SBI.NS, India's largest lender, rose 1.7% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, while smaller peer Bank of Baroda BOB.NS jumped 4.9% after quarterly profit more than doubled.

Steel major Tata Steel TISC.NS climbed 2.4% after beating estimates for quarterly profit.

