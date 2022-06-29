Indian shares slide on inflation fears, rupee at record low

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday after a four-session rally, weighed down by losses across sectors, as worries about high oil prices and inflation returned to the forefront.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.79% to 15,724.5, as of 0409 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.81% to 52,748.04. The rupee INR=IN dropped 0.23% to a record low of 78.96 per dollar.

Dampening sentiment further across Asian equities was overnight data that showed the U.S. consumer confidence index dropped to its lowest since February 2021. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK slid 1.4%, while the Nifty FMCG index .NIFTYFMCG fell 1.3%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

