Indian shares slide as oil surges on escalating Middle East tensions

By 0405 GMT, India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI, which tracks blue-chip equities, was down 1.17%% at 12,083.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN plunged 1.13% to 40,993.48.

The Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.3%, recording its sharpest one-day fall in three months.

Markets worldwide came under pressure from a major escalation in tensions in the Middle, said Ashish Nanda, executive vice president at Kotak Securities in Mumbai. "Equity markets never like uncertainties and it would result in weakness in the short term."

Shares in oil marketing and refining firms fell on fears of falling margins due to the surge in crude prices. Indian Oil Corp Ltd IOC.NS, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS fell 1%-4.7%.

Other Asian equities too fell, while the price of gold hit a near seven-year high as investors flocked to safe havens. MKTS/GLOB

Shares in Indian IT services companies, which benefit from a weaker rupee as they earn a bulk of their revenue from overseas, climbed higher for a second straight session. Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS was up 0.5%.

