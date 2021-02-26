Indian shares sink ahead of GDP data; financials, ONGC weigh

BENGALURU, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed nearly 4% lower on Friday, ahead of third-quarter gross domestic product data, as a broader global selloff due to a rout in global bond markets weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI shed 3.76% to close at 14,529.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 3.80% lower at 49,099.99. Both indexes fell as much as 4.2% earlier in the day, and posted their worst session since early May last year.

"Panic in global bond markets led to sharp rise in yields which spooked investors...the market correction might continue for some time till inflation fears ease down," said Hemang Jani, head of equity strategy, broking & distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian investors are also awaiting GDP data due around 1200 GMT, with a Reuters poll showing the country's economy likely returned to growth in the December quarter after contracting 7.5% in the July-September period.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slid more than 3%, amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty and Sensex had gained more than 10% in February until Thursday's close on the back of solid corporate earnings and a well-received federal budget. After Friday's rout, they are still up more than 6% for the month.

All major sectoral indices closed in the red in domestic trading, with the Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK falling 4.78% and the Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR losing 2.91%.

Financial stocks snapped a two-session rally, with the Nifty private bank index .NIFPVTBNK and the Nifty PSU bank index .NIFTYPSU falling 4.67% and 3.97%, respectively.

All components of the Nifty 50 closed lower, with exploration company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS and steel maker JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS the top drags for the index.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

