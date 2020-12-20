US Markets
RELI

Indian shares set to snap six sessions of gains as banks decline

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published

Indian shares slipped in early trade on Monday and were set to snap six sessions of gains as banking stocks declined, although losses were capped by a rise in Reliance Industries Ltd.

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped in early trade on Monday and were set to snap six sessions of gains as banking stocks declined, although losses were capped by a rise in Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.49% to 13,692.40 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.43% at 46,766.44.

Both the indexes have posted seven straight weekly gains, driven by progress on COVID-19 vaccines and signs of global economic recovery.

Dragging the market on Monday, the Nifty PSU Bank index .NIFTYPSU fell as much as 2.07%, with Canara Bank Ltd CNBK.NS falling 3%.

However, shares of India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, rose as much as 1.27% after it announced on Friday with BP Plc BP.L the start of production from the R Cluster - an ultra-deepwater gas field in the KG D6 block off the east coast of India.

Broader Asian shares inched lower as fresh lockdowns in the UK to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain and lack of a Brexit deal dampened investor sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI BP

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular