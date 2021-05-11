Indian shares set to snap four-day rally as metals lose lustre

By Chris Thomas

BENGALURU, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on course to snap a four-session rally on Tuesday as metal stocks retreated from record highs and financials dipped, with sentiment taking a hit following declines in Asia on U.S. inflation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.65% to 14,844.7 by 0432 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 0.69% to 49,159.8.

Asian shares slipped following a weak close on Wall Street overnight, with U.S. inflation expectations surging to their highest in a decade as the economy reopens from pandemic-induced shutdowns. MKTS/GLOB

"Inflation worries seem to be real over the next few months and quarters in the U.S. context ... the reaction is primarily on this count," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India.

"There are concerns of an earlier-than-anticipated stop to the liquidity push and of interest rate hikes happening gradually and earlier than anticipated."

India's Nifty and Sensex have gained about 3% and 2.5%, respectively, over the last four sessions, amid abundant liquidity and on pandemic relief measures.

On Tuesday, the Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET dropped 3% after a commodity-driven four-day rally to record highs.

Nifty 50 components JSW Steel JSTL.NS and Tata Steel TISC.NS slipped 3.2% each.

The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK slid 1.6%, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS declining 1.8%.

Indigo-owner Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS gained more than 2% after the company approved a 30 billion rupee ($408.25 million) fund raise.

Coal India COAL.NS was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, rising as much as 5.5% to a two-month high. The stock is set for a sixth straight session of gains.

Meanwhile, with coronavirus infections and deaths holding close to record daily highs, calls have increased for a national lockdown. The World Health Organization has classified the virus variant first identified in India last year as a variant of global concern.

($1 = 73.4850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)

