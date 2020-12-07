Indian Shares Set To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note Tuesday amid anxiety over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., with the governors of New York and California warning of a crisis that is filling up hospitals.

Investors are also watching whether U.S. policymakers will pass a spending bill that would prevent a Saturday shutdown of the federal government.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose notably on Monday to extend their record-breaking streak amid news of progress in coronavirus vaccines. The rupee settled 10 paise lower at 73.90 against the U.S. dollar.

After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning and the dollar is little changed as the U.K. gears up for coronavirus vaccination program watched around the world.

Gold prices continued to recover while oil remained under selling pressure on reports that the U.S. was prepping sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as a surge in Covid-19 cases led to renewed lockdown orders in California and traders waited for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to hit a fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European markets ended broadly lower on Monday amid rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 0.3 percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

