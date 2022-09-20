US Markets

Indian shares set to open lower ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, after two straight sessions of gains, as investors brace for a hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, after two straight sessions of gains, as investors brace for a hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINC1 were down 0.4%, as of 0229 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.1% to 17,816.25 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended up 0.98% at 59,719.74.

Foreign investors bought a net $91.9 million worth of Indian equities on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75-basis-point hike and a 19% probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase. FEDWATCH

Stocks to watch:

** The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it took Central Bank of India CBI.NS, a state-owned commercial bank, off its prompt corrective action list after it was found that the bank was not in breach of certain regulations.

** Yes Bank YESB.NS on Tuesday said it approved investment of up to 19.99% stake in JC Flowers Arc by bank

** Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS proposes to buy a 17.41% stake of Swaraj Engines SWAR.NS from Kirloskar Industries KIRL.NS.

** NBCC (India) NBCC.NS on Tuesday said it secured total business of 2.75 billion rupees in August.

** Bike maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

** Indian budget carrier SpiceJet SPJT.NS has decided to put around 80 pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months in a move to cut costs, Mint newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular