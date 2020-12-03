Indian Shares Set To Open Flat Ahead Of RBI Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening largely unchanged on Friday as investors await the Reserve Bank of India's commentary on outlook for inflation and economic growth. No change in interest rates is expected but the central bank may reiterate its commitment to keep the lending rates benign to support growth.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty both hit record highs on Thursday before paring gains to end on a flat note. The rupee weakened by another 12 paise to end at 73.93 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are trading mixed this morning as a bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress and negotiations over a Brexit trade deal continued, despite differences over fisheries, state aid for companies and rules to resolve disputes.

The dollar edged up slightly after hitting its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years on Thursday amid signs of progress toward U.S. fiscal stimulus and optimism about Covid-19 vaccines.

U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll report due out later in the day, with employment gains expected to slow modestly in November.

Oil prices rose after OPEC and Russia agreed to ease deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day.

Gold held steady amid signs of possible further lockdowns after the number of daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 200,000 for the first time.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after Pfizer reportedly cut the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses it plans to distribute this year because of supply-chain problems.

Meanwhile, data on weekly jobless claims and service sector activity offered a mixed picture of the economy ahead of the all-important monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent to a new record closing high, while the S&P 500 slid finished marginally lower.

European markets also ended on a mixed note Thursday as investors weighed optimism over stimulus talks and positive vaccine developments against Brexit trade deal uncertainty.

The pan European Stoxx 600 closed flat with a positive bias. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent, while the German DAX dropped half a percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent.

