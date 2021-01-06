Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking firm global cues and amid optimism over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, with India's mammoth vaccination drive likely to kick in from next week.

Telecom stocks could be in focus after the government invited applications for the next round of spectrum auction and Bharti Airtel moved the Supreme Court over "arithmetical errors" in the department of telecommunications' (DoT) calculation of adjusted gross revenue dues payable by the company.

Shares of Anil Ambani's firms may also see increased activity after the State Bank of India informed the Delhi High Court that it has classified bank accounts of Reliance Communication, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel as fraud.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended modestly lower on Wednesday while the rupee settled 6 paise higher at 73.11 amid weakness in the U.S. dollar in overseas markets.

Asian markets advanced along with U.S. stock futures after Democrats won two key Georgia runoffs, paving the way for larger fiscal stimulus to revive growth.

Investors ignored reports suggesting that the Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to a blacklist of Chinese companies. China Mobile shares tumbled in Hong Kong on the New York Stock Exchange's plan to delist the stock.

Gold traded flat, Treasuries held overnight losses and the dollar languished near its lowest level in nearly three years while oil held steady after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as the results of the highly anticipated Georgia Senate runoff elections pointed to Democratic control of Congress, putting big tech antitrust laws back into focus.

The ADP employment report painted a bleak picture for the labor market while minutes from the Fed's meeting last month released later in the day showed all FOMC members favored maintaining the current composition of purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4 percent to reach a fresh record closing high and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent.

European stocks rose on Wednesday as oil prices jumped and Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine won European Union approval.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 1.4 percent. The German DAX gained 1.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 1.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 soared as much as 3.5 percent to hit a ten-month high.

