Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Monday, mirroring positive global cues after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden took the first steps towards taking over the White House.

A stimulus package is still in the making in the United States though there is uncertainty about when it could be announced.

Analysts expect the U.S. dollar to weaken, oil prices to moderate, and interest rates to remain low under Biden's administration.

The outcome of Bihar elections, the release of industrial output and inflation data may also sway investor sentiment as the week progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped mover 5 percent last week, backed by a surge in financials and banking stocks.

Asian markets are rallying this morning and the dollar weakened against the yen while oil prices rose more than 2 percent after data showed China's exports rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier in October.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday as investors priced in a Biden presidency as well as a divided Congress and data showed stronger than expected job growth in October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slid marginally as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to securing the 270 votes in the Electoral College and President Donald Trump claimed the election was being "stolen" from him. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended flat with a positive bias.

European markets ended Friday's session mostly lower as investors reacted to American election results and rising coronavirus cases.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX shed 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index dropped half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

