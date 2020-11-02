Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to follow global peers higher on Tuesday in the final hours to the U.S. presidential election, with polls continue to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from HDFC and PNB may also help underpin investor sentiment.

HDFC's net interest income rose 21 percent year-on-year in the second quarter ended September, while PNB's asset quality improved on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors reported 27 percent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Monday to snap a three-day losing streak.

Asian stocks are trading higher this morning and the dollar edged lower after a slight slowdown in virus cases in the U.S., while oil moved lower after gaining nearly 3 percent on Monday amid signals that Russia is in talks with allies to possibly postpone the group's planned output hike in January.

U.S. stocks ended on a buoyant note overnight as investors cheered upbeat manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.

European markets also turned in a solid performance on Monday as signs of a rebound in factory activity around the world outweighed concerns surrounding fresh lockdown measures in the U.K., Germany, France and Spain.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.6 percent. The German DAX surged 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.4 percent.

