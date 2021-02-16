Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open a tad lower on Wednesday as investors fret over rising Treasury yields on expectations of a boost in inflation from extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus in the United States.

The downside, if any, may be capped by expectations of domestic growth becoming strong in the fourth quarter.

Credit Suisse upgraded its stance on India to 'overweight' despite a sharp up move in equities from their March 2020 lows.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Tuesday's volatile session marginally lower, while the rupee ended one paisa lower at 72.69 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain mostly lower this morning and gold prices fell, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from three-week lows, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 1.3 percent for the first time since the pandemic took hold.

Bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time amid increased support from corporate heavyweights while oil eased after hitting 13-month highs on Tuesday amid a deep freeze across the U.S. South that shut down wells and refineries.

U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs overnight before ending on a mixed note as investors reacted to positive manufacturing activity data in New York State and a surge in bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.2 percent to reach a fresh record closing high as Democrats continued to move forward with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent while the S&P 500 ended flat with a negative bias.

European stocks ended on a lackluster note Tuesday after recent big gains. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a negative bias.

The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher.

