Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday as investors await the latest quarterly results and the unveiling of a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan this week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services company, reported a healthy set of Q3 FY21 results, beating estimates on all fronts.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns the hyper-retail chain DMart, reported 16 percent rise in Q3 consolidated net profit.

The Indian economy is showing decisive signs of a 'V-shaped' recovery in 2021 and there will be immense accruals of economic benefits from the Covid-19 vaccination program about to be rolled out, Assocham said on Sunday.

India's vaccination drive, the world's largest immunization exercise against the coronavirus disease, will kick off on January 16.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning and Treasury yields hovered near 10-month highs, while oil prices fell after reaching their highest in nearly a year on Friday.

Oil prices jumped around 8 percent last week after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut output.

U.S. stocks closed at fresh record highs on Friday as President Trump finally conceded defeat and Biden promised relief efforts, offsetting data showing the first monthly job losses since April.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rallied 1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent.

European markets gained ground on Friday amid growing optimism about additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S., positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front and fairly encouraging economic data from Germany.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.7 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

