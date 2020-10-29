Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower Friday amid lingering uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election and increasing risks to global economic growth.

Investors will also react to the latest quarterly earnings reports from the likes of Maruti Suzuki India, Vodafone Idea and Tata Chemicals.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation and DLF are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped around half a percent on Thursday to extend losses for the second day running amid weak global cues and the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

Asian stocks are moving lower this morning despite Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc all posting encouraging quarterly results. Amazon reported a second straight quarter of record profits.

The dollar index held steady and gold hovered near one-month low after White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would have to wait for now. Oil prices rose about 1 percent after falling more than 3 percent on Thursday.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as positive jobless claims and GDP data pointed a stronger-than-expected pace of recovery.

Initial jobless claims fell to a seven-month low for the week ending Oct. 24, while GDP grew at a sizzling 33.1 percent annual rate in the third quarter, marking the fastest quarterly increase on record, separate reports showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose half a percent, the S&P 500 surged 1.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6 percent.

European markets gave up early gains to end largely unchanged on Thursday after the European Central Bank hinted at more monetary stimulus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended on a flat note.

