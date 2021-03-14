Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open a tad higher on Monday as investors weigh positive global cues against mixed economic readings.

India's foreign-exchange reserves surpassed Russia's to become the world's fourth largest on the back of a rare current-account surplus, rising inflows into the local stock market and foreign direct investment, reported Bloomberg.

India's industrial production dropped unexpectedly on weaker manufacturing and mining output in January, data from the statistics ministry revealed.

Industrial production logged an annual fall of 1.6 percent, in contrast to the revised 1.6 percent expansion in December. The decline was driven by a 2 percent drop in manufacturing output and a 3.7 percent fall in mining output.

Another report revealed that India's consumer price inflation advanced to 5.03 percent in February from 4.06 percent in January. The expected rate was 4.83 percent.

Asian stocks are trading broadly higher this morning as benchmark Treasury yields steadied and figures from China for the first two months of the year showed a surge in industrial output and retail sales.

The dollar held firm ahead of this week's FOMC meeting. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that U.S. inflation risks remain subdued despite the Biden administration stimulus. Gold gained ground while Brent crude prices hovered near $70 a barrel.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as rising yields after the passage of a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill and positive economic data reinforced expectations the economy was headed to a high-growth recovery.

The Dow climbed 0.9 percent to extend its winning streak for the sixth day and close at a fresh record high. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent to a new record closing high while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index gave up 0.6 percent.

European markets also ended mixed on Friday as Treasury yields resumed their climb and Beijing expanded a crackdown on technology companies. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.3 percent after a four-session winning streak.

The German DAX dropped half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

