Indian Shares Set To Fall Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Thursday amid concerns that valuations are overly stretched.

Financials may extend declines after public sector lender Bank of Baroda warned of rising stress in the coming months, possibly emanating from the retail and small business segments as a fallout of covid-19 stress.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 2 percent on Wednesday, while the rupee rose by three paise to close at 72.92 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning, with benchmark indexes in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong falling 1-2 percent, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the coronavirus is posing risks to the economy.

Oil and gold prices fell as the dollar gained broadly on safe-haven demand.

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest single-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday, with concerns about the impact of new, more contagious coronavirus strains, vaccine delays and stimulus uncertainty weighing on markets.

There was some disappointment as the Federal Reserve didn't provide additional about the outlook for its bond purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 2.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index and the S&P 500 gave up around 2.6 percent each. European markets fell by the most in five weeks on Wednesday as investors reacted to downbeat economic data and tighter lockdown measures in the region to help curb the spread of virus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 1.2 percent. The German DAX dropped 1.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.3 percent.

