Indian Shares Set For Subdued Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring mixed global cues. The downside, however, may remain limited after the headline retail inflation for November showed some signs of easing sequential price pressure in food items.

India's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected to 6.93 percent in November from 7.61 percent in October, official data showed.

The rate was forecast to moderate to 7.1 percent. Food price inflation eased to 9.43 percent from 11 percent a month ago.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session modestly higher on Monday as investors reacted to positive updates on the coronavirus vaccine front and mixed industrial output and inflation data.

Asian stocks remain broadly lower this morning as the U.S. reached the grim milestone of 300,000 coronavirus deaths and new waves of the pandemic forced Germany, the Netherlands and London back to stricter lockdowns. In Asia, Japan and South Korea are grappling with surging coronavirus cases.

The dollar held near 2-1/2-year lows against major peers amid progress in the U.S. Congress on the stimulus front, while the pound strengthened after European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that he still firmly believes a post-Brexit trade agreement is possible.

Oil slipped on demand worries while gold edged higher as investors keep a close watch on the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as Covid-10 vaccinations began in the United States and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both warned that a "full shutdown" is possible in the coming weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent.

European markets also ended mostly higher on Monday as positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front and hopes about a post-Brexit trade deal offset worries about tighter Covid-19 curbs at several places in Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.