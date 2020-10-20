Indian Shares Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Wednesday amid optimism the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is over and new cases in India are unlikely to rise to the level last seen in mid-September.

Hindustan Unilever, the maker of popular brands such as Rin, Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy and a proxy for India's household consumption, on Tuesday reported an 8.7 percent increase in quarterly profit while revenue for the quarter increased 16 percent.

Rural markets have emerged stronger but demand in urban markets could take a while to recover, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India, a major driver of economic growth, increased by 16 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2020-21, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose modestly on Tuesday to extend gains for the third day running while the rupee settled 12 paise lower at 73.49 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are moving higher this morning on optimism about a possible stimulus agreement after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite Republic opposition.

Gold prices rose on a softer dollar as parts of Europe imposed renewed lockdown measures to slow the contagion. Oil dropped as a surprise climb in U.S. crude stockpiles added to concerns about a global supply glut.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers Companies Inc. posted encouraging earnings and biotech firm Moderna said it is expecting interim results of its coronavirus vaccine trials in November.

Investors also pinned hopes on additional fiscal aid as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed the importance of an end-of-Tuesday deadline she had set to strike an agreement.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European stocks fell on Tuesday amid renewed concerns about the coronavirus spread and state of Brexit trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher amid weakness in the pound.

