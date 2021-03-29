Indian Shares Set For Positive Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday as trading resumes after a long holiday weekend.

Higher levels may attract some profit taking as investors weigh optimism about world growth and the vaccine rollouts against rising Covid-19 cases in the country and climbing U.S. bond yields.

India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain status quo when it announces its first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2021-22 fiscal on April 7.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after Credit Suisse and Nomura said that they could take big hits from their exposure to a U.S. hedge fund.

Gold hovered near two-week low while the dollar hit a one-year high against the yen amid a spike in Treasury yields.

Oil prices slipped in Asian trade as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal and focus shifted to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table.

U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight as banks came under selling pressure amid concerns about a large hedge fund defaulting on a margin call.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower, while the Dow edged up 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday despite lingering concerns about rising coronavirus cases and lockdown measures.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose about half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

