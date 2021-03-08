Indian Shares Set For Muted Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday as investors react to a stronger dollar, higher U.S. bond yields, climbing oil prices and mixed global cues.

A cautious undertone may prevail after several states reported a significant spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the previous week.

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and "really stands out" in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath said on Monday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Monday's choppy session on a flat note, while the rupee fell by 23 paise to close at 73.25 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are trading mixed this morning and gold held near 9-month low on a firmer dollar, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held at elevated levels on expectations of faster economic normalization from the pandemic. Oil prices rose on expectations for a rebound in fuel demand.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields for the fourth consecutive session, prompting traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks into cyclicals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh record intraday high before ending 1 percent higher while the S&P 500 shed half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 2.4 percent to reach its lowest closing level in almost three months.

European stocks rallied on Monday as banks and automakers surged on hopes of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus downturn.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.1 percent. The German DAX jumped 3.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.3 percent.

