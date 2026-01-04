Markets

Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

January 04, 2026 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday despite rising geopolitical tensions and weak economic data from China.

Positive global cues and steady institutional flows may help underpin investor sentiment as investors brace for the upcoming earnings season.

Asian stocks traded higher this morning as investors looked past U.S. military action over the weekend in Venezuela and shifted focus to upcoming economic data and corporate earnings.

The dollar was a tad higher, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.

The secretary of state said the United States will retain "multiple levers of leverage" if Venezuela's leaders don't "make the right decisions".

Analysts said the U.S. action in Venezuela is unlikely to have meaningful near-term economic consequences for the global economy.

Oil prices swung between gains and losses after OPEC+ decided to keep output unchanged through the first three months of the year.

U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields edged up slightly while gold traded up nearly 1.7 percent on safe haven demand amid heightened geopolitical risks.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mostly higher on Friday as Wall Street kicked off trading in 2026 after its third consecutive year of double-digit percentage gains.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down marginally, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Dow added 0.7 percent to snap a four-day losing streak.

European stocks also ended the first trading day of 2026 on a positive note amid optimism around economic growth and prospects of higher military spending in the region.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed about 0.7 percent higher after posting stellar annual gains.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up by 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 advanced 0.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.