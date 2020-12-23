Indian Shares Seen Up On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday amid optimism over a potential Brexit deal and improving prospects of economic recovery on the back of vaccine rollouts.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1 percent on Wednesday, tracking a positive trend in global markets.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning ahead of the Christmas break.

The dollar weakened, helping gold prices push higher, while oil extended overnight gains on hopes of a quicker recovery in global oil demand after data showed a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles of crude and gasoline.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight amid signs of stalling economic recovery and President Trump's threat to veto the stimulus bill.

The S&P 500 ended barely in positive territory after closing lower for three consecutive sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3 percent.

European markets gained ground on Wednesday as a long-elusive Brexit deal looked imminent and France eased border restrictions for some travelers.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 1.1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.7 percent.

