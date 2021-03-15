Indian Shares Seen Up On Firm Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Tuesday as positive global cues may help offset renewed concerns over an upsurge in daily coronavirus case count.

India recorded 26,291 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike this year and marking the fifth straight day with over 20,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the United States overtook Saudi Arabia as the second-biggest oil supplier of India in February 2021 as the refiners boosted the cheap U.S. crude purchases to record levels to offset supply cuts by OPEC, media reports said citing trade data.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Monday to extend losses for a second straight session, while the rupee rose by 31 paise to close at 72.47 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning on hopes of a quick economic recovery while the dollar held firm ahead of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve starting later today. Gold and oil prices slipped while Bitcoin extended losses for the third straight session.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight amid bets that a faster vaccination rollout and additional government stimulus will boost consumer spending - a powerful driver of overall economic growth, in the second half of the year. A pullback in benchmark Treasury rates also offered some support.

The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent to reach new record closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rallied 1.1 percent.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Monday as several EU members temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and caution crept in ahead of key central bank meetings.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended on a flat note. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped 0.2 percent.

