Indian Shares Seen Up On Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Wednesday after Fitch Ratings raised India's GDP forecast to -9.4 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2021 from a previously projected contraction of 10.5 percent.

The outlook is brighter owing to a sharper rebound in economic activity in the July-September quarter and an expected rollout of various vaccines in 2021, it said. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Tuesday to extend recent gains, while the rupee surged by 30 paise to settle at 73.60 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are rising this morning after the U.S. House scheduled a vote on a one-week temporary government funding bill for Wednesday. There appears to be some bipartisan support for a fiscal package of US$908 bln to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

On the vaccine front, Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign, while Johnson & Johnson expects to have results from its final trial for its single-dose coronavirus vaccine in January.

The dollar is seeing some reprieve from selling pressure and gold edged higher while oil edged lower after industry data showed that U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose sharply last week.

U.S. stocks edged higher overnight as positive developments on the vaccine front and hopes of a fiscal stimulus outweighed concerns about soaring Covid-19 cases and new lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent to close at fresh record highs.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as investors tracked updates on Brexit negotiations and looked ahead to the upcoming European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.