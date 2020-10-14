Indian Shares Seen Up As Infosys Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Thursday after Infosys reported quarterly numbers ahead of street estimates and the Supreme Court adjourned its hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period to November 2.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Wednesday to extend gains for the tenth day running, while the rupee rose by five paise to close at 73.30 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning amid fading U.S. stimulus hopes and concerns about rising new coronavirus infections in parts of Europe.

The dollar and gold slipped while oil prices rose slightly after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as investors reacted to a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports and downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the prospects for a new stimulus bill before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.7 percent.

European markets fell broadly on Wednesday as halted Covid-19 vaccine trials and concerns over the impact of new coronavirus rules overshadowed hopes of further Brexit talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX edged up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

