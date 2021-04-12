Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Tuesday after TCS reported strong quarterly numbers, in line with analyst estimates.

The upside, if any, may be limited by weak macroeconomic data and concerns surrounding Covid-19 lockdowns as the virus surge continues unabated in the country. India's industrial production dropped 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.9 percent decrease in January, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent fall. In the same month last year, production grew 5.2 percent.

India's consumer price inflation rose 5.52 percent year-on-year in March, following a 5.03 percent increase in February, another report revealed. Economists had forecast 5.40 percent inflation.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty slumped around 3.5 percent on Monday and the rupee plunged below 75 against the dollar to an eight-month low, as spoking Covid-19 cases in the country and fears over fresh lockdowns in some states dented hopes for a swift economic recovery from the pandemic.

Asian markets inched higher this morning and the dollar languished near three-week lows while oil prices rose amid tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites.

U.S. stocks fell overnight as investors waited for cues from bond sales, earnings and crucial economic data due out this week. The Dow edged down 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 finished marginally lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended Monday's session broadly lower as investors reacted to negative coronavirus developments.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up half a percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both slipped around 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.

