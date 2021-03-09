Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Wednesday after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) pegged India to be the fastest growing economy in the world in the upcoming two financial years.

GDP is projected to bounce back to 12.6 percent in FY22, the highest among G20 countries on the back of increasing vaccinations.

A similar forecast was made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and India's own Economic Survey in January, earlier this year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped about 1 percent on Tuesday while the rupee surged 32 paise to close at 72.93 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning, though the upside remained capped amid concerns about surging inflation and policy tightening in China.

Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar and treasury yields held overnight losses. Oil prices held around the $64 per barrel mark while Bitcoin traded above $55,000 on growing talk of institutional interest and amid speculation that it will become a better accepted new asset class.

U.S. stocks gained ground overnight as a retreat in bond yields prompted investors to pick up battered technology stocks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared as much as 3.7 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent while the Dow Jones Industrial average came off from its highs to end 0.1 percent higher.

European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as Euro zone government bond yields dipped across the board and the OECD raised its 2021 global growth forecast.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose about 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.