Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has proposed a hike in capital gains tax, as well as taxing unrealized capital gains at a time when there are fears over high valuations.

Analysts say that the move, if implemented, could move money from the U.S. to emerging economies, including India.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday, while the rupee ended up by 3 paise at 72.46 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning and the dollar hovered near a three-year low against the British pound, while oil prices fell after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week.

U.S. stocks pared earlier losses to end mixed overnight as investors cheered reassuring comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and interest rates.

Powell reiterated interest rates will remain at near-zero levels and the Fed will continue its asset purchases at the current rate until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped half a percent.

European markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday after a choppy session on concerns over rising bond yields.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.