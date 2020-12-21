Indian Shares Seen Opening Tad Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks recovered from an early plunge to finish on a flat note overnight on optimism about Congress passing a new stimulus bill.

Falling oil prices and expectations that the $900 billion U.S. stimulus bonanza will re-ignite a torrent of foreign fund inflows into emerging markets may also offer some support.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty followed global peers lower on Monday to end down about 3 percent, while the rupee closed at a two-week low of 73.79 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain broadly lower this morning and oil extended overnight losses on worries that a highly infectious new strain of Covid-19 could lead to a slower economic recovery.

U.S. stocks recovered from an initial sell-off to end mixed overnight as investors weighed concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus against an agreement on a second pandemic relief bill.

Nike's upbeat quarterly results and the Fed's announcement that the nation's largest banks will be allowed to resume share repurchases in the first quarter of 2021 also offered some support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1 percent higher after losing over 400 points in early trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European stocks tumbled on Monday as Brexit trade deal talks remained deadlocked and countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slumped 2.3 percent. The German DAX plunged 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.7 percent.

