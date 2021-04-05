Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Tuesday as voting started for the single-phase polling in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Assam is seeing its third and last phase of polls. In West Bengal, the third phase of the polling will take place today, following the polling for the first two phases of the polls held on March 27 and April 1 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee is likely to vote in favor of keeping rates steady and adopt a dovish policy stance when the Reserve Bank of India announces its decision on Wednesday. Some analysts believe that the rates are likely to remain steady through the year.

India's factory activity grew at its weakest pace in seven months in March due to restrictions on account of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, a private survey showed.

Analysts said that reintroduction of lockdown measures in some states might impact activity and sentiment going ahead in April.

India has hit a new peak in daily Covid cases, with more than a lakh outbreaks recorded for the first time ever.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively on Monday while the rupee fell by 18 paise to close at Rs 73.30 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning and the dollar sank in tandem with retreating Treasury yields, while oil rebounded after falling more than 4 percent overnight on the prospect of producers returning more than 2 million barrels per day of supply to the market by July.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as upbeat jobs and service sector activity data amid the lifting of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions added to evidence the economic recovery is gaining momentum.

The Dow climbed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 1.4 percent to reach new record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rallied 1.7 percent.

European markets were closed on Monday in observance of Easter Monday.

