Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. The Indian economy will likely contract by 9.6 percent in the fiscal year 2020-21, reflecting a sharp drop in household spending and private investment, the World Bank said in its Global Prospects report.

GDP growth will recover to 5.4 percent in 2021, as the rebound from a low base is offset by muted private investment growth given financial sector weaknesses, the bank said.

Global economic output is projected to grow by 4 percent in 2021 assuming widespread roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine throughout the year.

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government is prepared to roll out Covid-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorization.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources that the Budget Session of the Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about half a percent on Tuesday to extend their record winning streak, while the rupee fell by 13 paise to 73.15 against the U.S. dollar on concerns that India's trade deficit could widen further in the coming months.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as Georgia officials began counting the final votes of the nation's turbulent 2020 election season. The outcome will decide who controls the U.S. Senate.

Adding to market uncertainty was the New York Stock Exchange's back-and-forth deliberations over whether to delist Chinese stocks on security grounds.

Gold ticked up on a weaker dollar after China announced its decision to lift its official yuan exchange rate by its highest margin since it abandoned a dollar peg in 2005. Oil extended overnight gains, with Brent prices rising to the highest since February after Saudi Arabia pledged additional, voluntary oil output cuts.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as energy stocks benefited from higher oil prices and a gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity rose to the highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over the economic impact of surging coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on movements in several countries in the continent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.