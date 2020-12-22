Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Wednesday despite positive global cues. A new mutation of Covid-19 virus strain identified in the U.K. has become a "super-spreader" but this mutated and more aggressive strain of coronavirus has not been found in India so far, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said on Tuesday.

Global cues may sway sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he won't sign the nearly $900bn stimulus bill that passed both the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-held House into law unless Congress makes changes including increasing stimulus checks to $2,000.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1 percent on Tuesday, with IT stocks leading the surge. The rupee weakened by another 5 paise to close at 73.84 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning and the dollar held gains against peers in thin-holiday trade, while oil prices fell on data showing showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week.

Gold inched higher after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his administration would put forward another Covid-19 relief package next year, including a new round of stimulus payments.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as concerns around a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain offset U.S. stimulus boost. On the economic front, revised GDP data as well as housing and consumer confidence figures painted a mixed picture of the economy.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European stocks closed on a buoyant note Tuesday amid U.S. stimulus news and optimism over European regulatory approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.2 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent.

