Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Tuesday as traders return to their desks following a long holiday weekend.

Underlying sentiment may remain supported somewhat after Tata Steel reported strong recovery in profitability in the second quarter, bike and car sales picked up during the festival of Diwali, and Moderna became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its coronavirus vaccine trial.

Meanwhile, India's wholesale prices increased at a slightly faster pace in October, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index rose to an eight-month high of 1.48 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.32 percent increase in September.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning, gold traded flat and the dollar edged lower while oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC and its allies will extend oil production cuts for at least three months.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose after Moderna declared an effective vaccine in tests in yet another breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.2 percent to reach fresh record closing highs, while thee tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent.

European markets rose on Monday to extend last week's rally, thanks to vaccine hopes, signs of progress in Brexit negotiations and strong economic data from China and Japan.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 1.2 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained around 1.7 percent each.

