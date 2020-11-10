Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors await industrial output and consumer price inflation data due on November 12 for directional cues.

Meanwhile, expectations remain high that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce new stimulus measures before Diwali to boost the economy.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on Tuesday to reach record closing highs for the second day running, while the rupee ended down 3 paise at 74.18 amid higher crude oil prices and a stronger U.S. dollar in overseas markets.

Asian markets are trading higher this morning as higher crude and commodity prices on expectations of a lift in economic activity boosted energy companies and miners.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday "results" from his legal challenges to the outcome of voting in key battleground states will begin to emerge "next week."

Trump not conceding defeat in the just-concluded election is an embarrassment and it will not help the President's legacy, President-elect Joe Biden said but hoped that at the end it's all going to come to fruition on January 20th.

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers said on Tuesday that soaring coronavirus cases and the lack of fiscal support could hinder the nation's economic recovery.

The dollar drifted lower in Asian trade while gold edged higher as new coronavirus cases raced across the U.S. and Europe, raising concerns that health systems will be overwhelmed with the advent of autumn and winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Experts cautioned that there are many supply chain hurdles with manufacturing, warehousing, distributing, and administering the Covid-19 vaccines.

Oil prices extended overnight gains despite worries about a drop in fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors continued to pivot away from expensive growth stocks to small-caps and cyclical picks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1.4 percent.

European markets advanced on Tuesday amid fresh optimism about coronavirus vaccine and positive updates on the Brexit front.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.9 percent. The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.