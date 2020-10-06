Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors weigh fading stimulus talk hopes against signs of stabilization in India's services sector and optimism over earnings, with India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to unveil its quarterly results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.5 percent around on Tuesday while the rupee settled 17 paise lower at 73.46 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning and the dollar held gains while oil prices fell about 2 percent. Gold hovered near a one-week low hit in the previous session.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package until after the Nov.3 presidential election, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "not negotiating in good faith."

Markets also fell in response to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that the U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete and the economy needs more fiscal support.

The Dow dropped 1.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.4 percent.

European stocks rose broadly on Tuesday as Trump's return to the White House from hospital coupled with Joe Biden's increasing lead in weekend polls in the U.S. presidential race helped reduce uncertainties surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a positive bias. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

