Indian Shares Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, though profit taking cannot be ruled out at higher levels after six days of gains.

Reliance and Future Group shares could be in focus after the Delhi High Court quashed an order that halted Future Group's Rs. 24,713 crore deal to sell its assets to Reliance Industries.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent on Monday to hit fresh record highs, while the rupee slipped 4 paise to close at 72.97 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning, while the dollar hovered near its lowest in a week, sending gold and oil prices higher.

U.S. stocks hit fresh record closing highs overnight as investors held out hopes of a robust stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.

European stocks also advanced on Monday, with sentiment buoyed by slowing coronavirus infections globally and the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose about half a percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.