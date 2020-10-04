Indian Shares Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday, with fears of a no-deal Brexit and prolonged uncertainty around the November 3 election in the U.S. likely to keep investors on their toes.

Closer home, India may have crossed the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic outlook report for September as the country maintained less than 1 million active Covid-19 cases for the 13th day in a row.

Goods and services tax (GST) collection posted growth in September after six months of contraction, adding to signs of economic revival.

The quarterly earnings season will commence this week, with top software services exporter TCS all set to declare its second quarterly results on October 7.

Developments related to loan moratorium, PMI data for the services sector and global cues may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

Asian markets are rising this morning after reports suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump is responding well to treatment and he could return to the White House on Monday.

Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes also boosted sentiment after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CNBC that Trump's positive test "changes the dynamic" of stimulus talks and she still believes the two sides will "find our middle ground."

China's financial markets are closed for a public holiday. The dollar held tight ranges against its peers and gold held firm, while oil prices rose about 2 percent on easing concerns about Trump's health.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red on Friday after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and data showed U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September, adding to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming presidential election.

U.S. non-farm payroll employment rose by 661,000 jobs in September, while economists had expected employment to increase by 850,000 jobs.

The Dow dipped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1 percent.

European markets recovered from an early slide to end mixed on Friday as weaker than expected economic data from U.S. and Europe raised expectations that central banks will announce more stimulus sooner than later.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index edged up marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.