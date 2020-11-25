Indian Shares Seen Opening Largely Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Thursday as the hot run up in global equities took a breather in the wake of disappointing U.S. data released overnight and rising Covid-19 cases, with the global tally of confirmed cases surpassing 60 million.

Nonetheless, there are signs that infection rates in Europe are slowing. There was a "downward trend" in the number of cases in Europe in the past week, but the region still has the biggest proportion of new cases and deaths globally, the World Health Organization said in its latest epidemiological update.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty record highs before reversing direction to finish sharply lower on Wednesday, while the rupee edged up by 10 paise to close at 73.91 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning and the dollar edged lower while oil extended gains for a fifth day after a surprise drop in crude inventories.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed disappointing economic data and rising Covid-19 cases against vaccine hopes.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as the euphoria over successful vaccine trails and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to White House faded a bit.

The pan European Stoxx 600 closed flat with a negative bias. The German DAX finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent.

