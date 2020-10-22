Indian Shares Seen Opening Largely Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Friday as investors look for signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks and await earnings from prominent companies including Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Yes Bank.

There is some good news on the Covid-19 front, with Bharat Biotech receiving permission to start the Phase III trials of Covaxin, India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell modestly on Thursday to snap a four-day winning streak, while the rupee rose by 4 paise to close at 73.54 against the U.S. dollar on sustained foreign fund inflows.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as commentators share their thoughts on the final presidential debate involving United States President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and his rival from the Democratic Party Joe Biden. The dollar and oil held steady while gold inched lower in Asian trade.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors cheered positive jobless claims and home sales data and priced in the possibility of Biden's victory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both gained about half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index edged up 0.2 percent.

European stocks recoupled early losses to end on a flat note Thursday after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a stimulus deal is close but it may take time to transform it into legislation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both slipped 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

