Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher On Growth Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are set to open a tad higher on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected an 11.5 percent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs of corporate profits getting better and renewed FII inflows may also offer some support amid mixed global cues.

Indian markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Republic Day celebrations.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 1 percent on Monday, while the rupee rose by three paise to close at 72.94 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning despite Microsoft reporting earnings that topped the Street's expectations.

Gold held steady and oil edged higher while Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar were little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due out later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but many expect the central bank to provide additional guidance about its bond purchasing program.

U.S. stocks ended slightly lower overnight as lawmakers remained locked over the details of the fiscal package, the vaccine distribution hiccups continued and investors braced for a slew of big earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped around 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European markets advanced on Tuesday as share buybacks and deal-making activity outweighed concerns over the virus spread and political uncertainty in Italy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent. The German DAX surged rallied 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

